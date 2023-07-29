Former KP CM Mahmood Khan ousted from PTI for joining Pervez Khattak’s party 

LAHORE – The PTI on Saturday terminated the basic party membership of its former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan for joining another political party.

Reports said some former KP lawmakers, including Ishtiaq Urmar, Iqbal Wazir, Yaqoob Sheikh and Shafique Afridi, had also been ousted from the Imran Khan-led after they along with Mahmood Khan joined the PTI Parliamentarians, formed by former defence minister Pervez Khattak.

On July 17, Khattak, once a close aid of Imran Khan formed his own political party days after he was expelled from the party.

He had been expelled from the PTI for encouraging the former lawmakers to quit the party following the May 9 violence.

Earlier, political bigwigs Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan formed a separate party mostly consisting of disgruntled PTI leaders, including former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, in a big dent to the PTI in Punjab.