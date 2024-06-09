Ban on roadside sale of Qurbani animals in Lahore ahead of Eid ul Adha

LAHORE – People in Pakistan buy animals for sacrifice before Eid ul Adha and many sellers used to take these animals on roads to avoid taxes of Mandis.

This year, Punjab Home Department enforced Section 144 to organise sale of sacrificial animals and avoid disorder, prohibiting the sale of such animals outside designated cattle markets.

Under new orders, sale, purchase of sacrificial animals are banned on roads and streets, except in the eight designated cattle markets. This measure will remain in place until June 20, aligning with Eidul Adha preparations.

The implementation of Section 144 aims to uphold public order and facilitate smooth traffic flow in the provincial capital. This decision was made following a request from Lahore DC, stressing the importance of maintaining law and order during this busy period.

Lahore Baka Mandi 2024

The designated cattle markets have been established at strategic locations across Lahore. These markets, located at Shahpur Kanjra, LDA City Defence Road, Burki Road Paragon, Saggian Road, Sports Complex Addarakh, NFC Multan Road, Raiwind Sundar Road, and New King Lane, are exempt from Section 144, allowing for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals within their premises.