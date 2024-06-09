Ban on roadside sale of Qurbani animals in Lahore ahead of Eid ul Adha

LAHORE – People in Pakistan buy animals for sacrifice before Eid ul Adha and many sellers used to take these animals on roads to avoid taxes of Mandis.
This year, Punjab Home Department enforced Section 144 to organise sale of sacrificial animals and avoid disorder, prohibiting the sale of such animals outside designated cattle markets.
Under new orders, sale, purchase of sacrificial animals are banned on roads and streets, except in the eight designated cattle markets. This measure will remain in place until June 20, aligning with Eidul Adha preparations.
The implementation of Section 144 aims to uphold public order and facilitate smooth traffic flow in the provincial capital. This decision was made following a request from Lahore DC, stressing the importance of maintaining law and order during this busy period.
The designated cattle markets have been established at strategic locations across Lahore. These markets, located at Shahpur Kanjra, LDA City Defence Road, Burki Road Paragon, Saggian Road, Sports Complex Addarakh, NFC Multan Road, Raiwind Sundar Road, and New King Lane, are exempt from Section 144, allowing for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals within their premises.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 9, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
