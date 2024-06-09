'No Place for Violence': Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns attack on Danish PM

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly denounced attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who was assaulted in central Copenhagen.
Frederiksen comes under attack while walking through public square and was forcefully pushed by a man who was immediately held. Although Frederiksen suffered a minor neck injury, she was unharmed but shaken.
The incident garnered global condemnation, and now Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condemnation on social media, stating that violence has no place in politics and wishing Frederiksen a speedy recovery.
I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. There is no place for violence in politics. My heartfelt best wishes for her speedy recovery.
Shehbaz Sharif
The motive behind attack is unclear, while assailant was set to appear in court. Assaults on politicians in Denmark are rare, with a recent notable incident being an attempted assassination of the Slovak Prime Minister.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 9, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
