'No Place for Violence': Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns attack on Danish PM

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly denounced attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who was assaulted in central Copenhagen.

Frederiksen comes under attack while walking through public square and was forcefully pushed by a man who was immediately held. Although Frederiksen suffered a minor neck injury, she was unharmed but shaken.

The incident garnered global condemnation, and now Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condemnation on social media, stating that violence has no place in politics and wishing Frederiksen a speedy recovery.

I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. There is no place for violence in politics. My heartfelt best wishes for her speedy recovery.

Shehbaz Sharif

The motive behind attack is unclear, while assailant was set to appear in court. Assaults on politicians in Denmark are rare, with a recent notable incident being an attempted assassination of the Slovak Prime Minister.