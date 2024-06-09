Karachi braces for heavy Monsoon rains as PDMA warns of increase in rainfall this year

Pakistan's largest city Karachi is set to receive heavy rains as Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a warning about upcoming monsoon season.

In its forecasts, the provincial authorities show over 100 percent increase in rains between July and August.

Officials shared views on multiple concerns among people as heavy rains could cause significant damage, especially if proactive measures are not taken to clear clogged waste drains and it could trigger flooding.

Commissioner Naqvi also issued preemptive directives to all relevant institutions to prepare for the expected heavy rains, emphasizing the potential for major damage if heavy rainfall occurs.

PDMA also emphasized importance of implementing effective measures to clear the drains and ensure proper water drainage to avoid severe flooding and associated disasters in Karachi's low-lying areas during the monsoon season.

Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah chaired a meeting to assess preparations for urban flooding risk in Karachi due to the upcoming monsoon rains. He further highlighted the collaboration of all relevant institutions with the Meteorological Department and PDMA to address challenges posed by stormy rains and flooding in Sindh.

Provincial authorities also directed concerned departments to ensure the availability of emergency equipment, machinery, dewatering pumps, and field personnel, noting that the province has been experiencing higher-than-usual levels of rainfall and floods due to climate change.