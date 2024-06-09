PAKvIND: Ali Zafar wants Babar Azam to lead Like Imran Khan in T20 World Cup clash against India

Pakistan-India games in cricket are always electrifying for being biggest clashes in any tournament, including World Cup. These games carry a long history of intense rivalry and are watched by millions of fans around the world.
Ahead of T20 World Cup game, showbiz stars of both sides are rooting for cricket teams. Pakistani rockstar Ali Zafar advised Babar Azam, to follow 1992 world cup winning skipper Imran Khan to secure high octane clash against India.
A clip shared on his Facebook shows Zafar commending Imran Khan's leadership during past cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, where Khan decided to bowl the crucial last over himself, leading Pakistan to victory.
Ali Zafar stressed importance of fearlessness, self-belief, and strategic thinking in a captain, qualities he believes Imran Khan exemplified. Zafar urged Babar Azam to approach the match with the same confidence and belief, emphasizing that victory or defeat is part of the game but playing fearlessly is key.
Calling Babar, amazing player, Ali extended wishes to the team for the crucial game. He also stressed international standards of fitness for players.
He concluded the video with message to end gora complex, calling for past any colonial mindset.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 9, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
