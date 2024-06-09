PAK vs India T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to watch high octane clash?

The day of Pakistan vs Indian cricket match is finally here as Asian cricket giants are locking horns today. Babar XI remains under pressure after surprising loss to USA while India enters the Group A match after comfortable win over Ireland.
The mega event brought cricket home for Pakistanis and Indians living in NYC. Security has been beefed up for the event, with multiple screening events planned worldwide and tickets selling rapidly.
The match between India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday, June 9, starting at 10:30 am local time. For viewers in Pakistan, the match will start 7:30 pm at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island.
As thousands will watch action at the stadium, tens of millions will see the action on TVs and live streaming apps.
In Pakistan, State run PTV Sports and Ten Sports hold broadcasting rights for T20 WC matches.
|Live Streaming Platform
|Link
|tapmad
|Live Streaming Link
|tamasha
|Live Streaming Link
|Myco
|Live Streaming Link
T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming in India, USA and UK
|Country
|Date
|Time
|Streaming Platform
|India
|June 6
|9:00 PM IST
|Disney+ Hotstar (mobile)
|USA
|June 6
|11:30 AM ET
|Willow TV / Sling
|UK
|June 6
|4:30 PM BST
|Sky / Now
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 9, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
