PAK vs India T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to watch high octane clash?

Web Desk
02:30 PM | 9 Jun, 2024
india vs pakistan live streaming
Source: File Photo

The day of Pakistan vs Indian cricket match is finally here as Asian cricket giants are locking horns today. Babar XI remains under pressure after surprising loss to USA while India enters the Group A match after comfortable win over Ireland. 

The mega event brought cricket home for Pakistanis and Indians living in NYC. Security has been beefed up for the event, with multiple screening events planned worldwide and tickets selling rapidly.

The match between India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday, June 9, starting at 10:30 am local time. For viewers in Pakistan, the match will start 7:30 pm at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island. 

As thousands will watch action at the stadium, tens of millions will see the action on TVs and live streaming apps.

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup Live Streaming

In Pakistan, State run PTV Sports and Ten Sports hold broadcasting rights for T20 WC matches.

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming on Mobile 

Live Streaming Platform Link
tapmad Live Streaming Link
tamasha Live Streaming Link
Myco Live Streaming Link

T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming in India, USA and UK

Country Date Time Streaming Platform
India June 6 9:00 PM IST Disney+ Hotstar (mobile)
USA June 6 11:30 AM ET Willow TV / Sling
UK June 6 4:30 PM BST Sky / Now

