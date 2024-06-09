Search

SportsT20 World Cup

Is Urvashi Rautela rooting for Naseem Shah or Indian cricket team?

05:21 PM | 9 Jun, 2024
urvashi and naseem shah

NEW YORK - The cricket world is abuzz with anticipation as the ICC T20 World Cup gears up for the riveting clash between Pakistan and India, set to unfold today at the Nassau Cricket Stadium in New York. Adding to the excitement is the presence of Bollywood sensation Urvashi Rautela, who is all set to witness the high-octane encounter firsthand.

Urvashi Rautela, the renowned Bollywood actress and model, has made her way to New York to witness the electrifying match between Pakistan and India. With her star power and charm, she is expected to add glamour to the already buzzing atmosphere surrounding the game.

Taking to her official Instagram story, Urvashi shared a video of herself, confirming her arrival in New York and expressing her eagerness for the match. The video instantly caught the attention of her fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide, signaling her keen interest in the much-anticipated showdown.

As the match draws closer, speculation is rife among fans about which team Urvashi Rautela will be supporting. The actress's past associations and viral rumors about her friendship with Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah have only added to the intrigue surrounding her allegiance.

On the flip side, former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter and model, Sara Tendulkar, has also graced New York with her presence, extending her support to Indian cricketer Shubman Gill in this crucial encounter against Pakistan.

As cricket enthusiasts gear up for this epic clash between arch-rivals, all eyes will be on Urvashi Rautela as she steps into the stands, adding her own touch of glamour and excitement to the fiercely contested India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:21 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Is Urvashi Rautela rooting for Naseem Shah or Indian cricket team?

04:24 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Bumrah and Shadab’s participation doubtful in high-stakes T20 clash

03:00 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

PAKvsIND: What is weather forecast at Nassau county international ...

02:30 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

PAK vs India T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to watch high ...

01:32 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

PAKvIND: Ali Zafar wants Babar Azam to lead Like Imran Khan in T20 ...

10:51 AM | 9 Jun, 2024

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms over ...

Most viewed

06:41 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Pakistan win first-ever gold medal at Asian Road Cycling ...

08:48 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Azam Khan reacts angrily to fan's comment during Pakistan Vs USA ...

05:59 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

From politicians to actors: Criticism escalates over Pakistan's ...

09:17 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Pakistan reach semi-finals of FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup

11:31 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia down Pakistan 3-0 in FIFA World Cup qualifier in ...

08:46 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record as Pakistan clash with USA in ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:28 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Army captain along with six soldiers martyred in IED explosion in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see massive decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 9 June Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 9, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.6 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.7 748.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.63 41.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.74 917.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.53 174.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.64 7.79

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: