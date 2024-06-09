Is Urvashi Rautela rooting for Naseem Shah or Indian cricket team?

NEW YORK - The cricket world is abuzz with anticipation as the ICC T20 World Cup gears up for the riveting clash between Pakistan and India, set to unfold today at the Nassau Cricket Stadium in New York. Adding to the excitement is the presence of Bollywood sensation Urvashi Rautela, who is all set to witness the high-octane encounter firsthand.

Urvashi Rautela, the renowned Bollywood actress and model, has made her way to New York to witness the electrifying match between Pakistan and India. With her star power and charm, she is expected to add glamour to the already buzzing atmosphere surrounding the game.

Taking to her official Instagram story, Urvashi shared a video of herself, confirming her arrival in New York and expressing her eagerness for the match. The video instantly caught the attention of her fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide, signaling her keen interest in the much-anticipated showdown.

As the match draws closer, speculation is rife among fans about which team Urvashi Rautela will be supporting. The actress's past associations and viral rumors about her friendship with Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah have only added to the intrigue surrounding her allegiance.

On the flip side, former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter and model, Sara Tendulkar, has also graced New York with her presence, extending her support to Indian cricketer Shubman Gill in this crucial encounter against Pakistan.

As cricket enthusiasts gear up for this epic clash between arch-rivals, all eyes will be on Urvashi Rautela as she steps into the stands, adding her own touch of glamour and excitement to the fiercely contested India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.