Pakistan

Ward boy hailed as hero for saving 26 children from hospital fire

05:40 PM | 9 Jun, 2024
Sahiwal hospital ward boy
Caption: Source: X

SAHIWAL - In a remarkable display of bravery and selflessness, Mujahid Arshad, a ward boy at Sahiwal DHQ Hospital, saved the lives of 26 children from a fire that broke out in the hospital's children's ward today.

The fire, which was caused by a short circuit, erupted suddenly, creating panic and chaos within the hospital. With no immediate help in sight and the situation rapidly deteriorating, it was Mujahid Arshad who stepped forward to act.

Despite the growing flames and thick smoke, Arshad did not hesitate. He entered the burning ward, risking his own life to ensure the safety of the young patients. His quick thinking and courageous actions were instrumental in evacuating all 26 children from the ward, rescuing them one by one from the hazardous environment.

Witnesses at the hospital described the scene as harrowing, with Arshad demonstrating extraordinary composure and determination amid the chaos. His efforts ensured that each child was brought to safety without any harm, showcasing an incredible feat of heroism and dedication.

This act of valor has earned Mujahid Arshad widespread admiration and gratitude from the community. Hospital staff, parents of the children, and local residents are hailing him as the "Hero of Sahiwal," recognizing his crucial role in averting what could have been a devastating tragedy.

In the aftermath of the incident, local authorities are investigating the cause of the short circuit and evaluating safety protocols to prevent such occurrences in the future. Meanwhile, Mujahid Arshad's actions serve as a powerful reminder of the profound impact that one individual's bravery can have in the face of danger.

Mujahid Arshad's heroism is a beacon of hope and courage, exemplifying the best of humanity. His selfless act not only saved lives but also inspired countless others, proving that heroes can emerge from any walk of life, driven by a deep sense of duty and compassion.

