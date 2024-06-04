Rana Sanaullah meets Pakistan Football League delegation

A delegation from the Pakistan Football League held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah, to discuss the promotion and development of football in Pakistan.

Welcoming the delegation, Federal Minister and Advisor to the Prime Minister, Rana Sanaullah, expressed his commitment to extending complete cooperation to the Pakistan Football League in promoting football in the country. Under the leadership of Michael Owen and Farrukh Ahmed Junijo, the delegation presented a comprehensive plan for the advancement of football in Pakistan to senior officials of the ministry, including Federal Secretary Nadim Ishaq Kiyani.

Addressing the occasion, Rana Sanaullah, who also heads the Ministry of Sports, stated, "You have brought a delegation of 27 individuals, including prominent football figures from eight countries. We welcome you to Pakistan and assure you of our full support. Work for the development of football and for the children of Pakistan without any worries. Whatever cooperation you need from the Government of Pakistan, we will provide it to you. This is a significant step for Pakistan and its children, which will prove to be a game-changer in the country."

The Federal Advisor further added, "The Prime Minister is currently on a visit to China, so he has entrusted me with the mandate. From my side and from my ministry, I assure you that the government is fully committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with you for the advancement of football in Pakistan. The visit of the Pakistan Football League will prove to be a milestone for the promotion of football in the country."

During the meeting, Michael Owen, the head of the delegation, emphasized that the objective of the project is to develop the basic infrastructure of football in Pakistan, attract investment, promote young talent, and elevate the overall standard of football in the country.