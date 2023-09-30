World Cup 2023: Pakistani pacer named among Dale Steyn’s five favourite bowlers

DUBAI – Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has revealed list of his five favourite bowlers taking part in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a short video of the legendary pacer, who have picked India's Mohammed Siraj, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, New Zealand's Trent Boult, and England's Mark Wood for his favourite list.

He hoped that there would be thrill in the air when Shaheen Shah Afridi takes on Indian batter Rohit Sharma.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling will be a sight to behold, especially when he faces Rohit Sharma," Steyn said.

The South African legend expressed his belief that Mark Wood, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Trent Boult, Mohammed Siraj, and Rabada are all expected to display impressive performance in the mega event.