Shah Rukh Khan signs two Pakistani cricketers for CPL amid Pakistan-India tensions

Despite ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan has added two Pakistani players to his franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

According to media reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s CPL team, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), has signed former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir and off-spinner Mohammad Usman Tariq for the upcoming season.

Mohammad Amir, a seasoned CPL player, has already played four seasons in the league, taking 51 wickets in 39 matches at an impressive average of 18.09.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Usman, who played for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is set to make his debut in the Caribbean. He took 10 wickets in just 5 matches during the recent PSL season.

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his passion for sports, owns multiple cricket franchises around the world. His team, TKR, is one of the most successful in CPL history, having won the title four times.