US Dollar, Euro, Riyal, Pound to Pakistani Rupee – Currency Exchange Rate Today

By News Desk
9:05 am | Jun 25, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange markets show modest movement today as buying and selling rates for major global currencies were updated across local exchange counters.

US Dollar (USD) maintains steady position, being bought at Rs.284.65 and sold at Rs285.9, showing minor day-to-day variation.

US Dollar to PKR Rate Today

Currency Buying Rate Selling Rate
US Dollar Rs. 284.65 Rs. 285.90

UK Pound (GBP) buying rate stands at Rs. 385.25 and selling at Rs. 388.10, closely followed by the Euro (EUR), trading between Rs. 329.50 (buy) and Rs. 332.00 (sell).

Chinese Yuan (CNY) and Japanese Yen (JPY) were exchanged at Rs. 39.09/39.49 and Rs. 1.93/2.03, respectively. Indian Rupee was one of the lowest, trading between Rs. 3.16 and Rs. 3.25.

Currency Name Buying Selling
Australian Dollar 183.00 188.00
Bahraini Dinar 752.60 761.60
Canadian Dollar 205.50 210.50
Chinese Yuan 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone 43.36 43.76
Euro 329.50 332.00
Hong Kong Dollar 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee 3.16 3.25
Japanese Yen 1.93 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar 919.30 929.30
Malaysian Ringgit 66.12 66.72
New Zealand Dollar 167.11 169.11
Norwegian Krone 27.77 28.07
Omani Riyal 737.50 746.50
Qatari Riyal 77.19 77.89
Saudi Riyal 75.85 76.30
Singapore Dollar 218.76 220.76
Swedish Krona 29.03 29.33
Swiss Franc 343.90 346.65
Thai Baht 8.49 8.64
UAE Dirham 77.55 78.05
British Pound Sterling 385.25 388.10
United States Dollar 284.75 285.80
   
