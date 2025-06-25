US Dollar, Euro, Riyal, Pound to Pakistani Rupee – Currency Exchange Rate Today

KARACHI – Foreign exchange markets show modest movement today as buying and selling rates for major global currencies were updated across local exchange counters.

US Dollar (USD) maintains steady position, being bought at Rs.284.65 and sold at Rs285.9, showing minor day-to-day variation.

US Dollar to PKR Rate Today

Currency Buying Rate Selling Rate US Dollar Rs. 284.65 Rs. 285.90

UK Pound (GBP) buying rate stands at Rs. 385.25 and selling at Rs. 388.10, closely followed by the Euro (EUR), trading between Rs. 329.50 (buy) and Rs. 332.00 (sell).

Chinese Yuan (CNY) and Japanese Yen (JPY) were exchanged at Rs. 39.09/39.49 and Rs. 1.93/2.03, respectively. Indian Rupee was one of the lowest, trading between Rs. 3.16 and Rs. 3.25.