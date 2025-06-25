US Dollar, Euro, Riyal, Pound to Pakistani Rupee – Currency Exchange Rate Today

KARACHI – Foreign exchange markets show modest movement today as buying and selling rates for major global currencies were updated across local exchange counters.
US Dollar (USD) maintains steady position, being bought at Rs.284.65 and sold at Rs285.9, showing minor day-to-day variation.
US Dollar to PKR Rate Today
|Currency
|Buying Rate
|Selling Rate
|US Dollar
|Rs. 284.65
|Rs. 285.90
UK Pound (GBP) buying rate stands at Rs. 385.25 and selling at Rs. 388.10, closely followed by the Euro (EUR), trading between Rs. 329.50 (buy) and Rs. 332.00 (sell).
Chinese Yuan (CNY) and Japanese Yen (JPY) were exchanged at Rs. 39.09/39.49 and Rs. 1.93/2.03, respectively. Indian Rupee was one of the lowest, trading between Rs. 3.16 and Rs. 3.25.
|Currency Name
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|183.00
|188.00
|Bahraini Dinar
|752.60
|761.60
|Canadian Dollar
|205.50
|210.50
|Chinese Yuan
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|43.36
|43.76
|Euro
|329.50
|332.00
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|3.16
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|1.93
|2.03
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|919.30
|929.30
|Malaysian Ringgit
|66.12
|66.72
|New Zealand Dollar
|167.11
|169.11
|Norwegian Krone
|27.77
|28.07
|Omani Riyal
|737.50
|746.50
|Qatari Riyal
|77.19
|77.89
|Saudi Riyal
|75.85
|76.30
|Singapore Dollar
|218.76
|220.76
|Swedish Krona
|29.03
|29.33
|Swiss Franc
|343.90
|346.65
|Thai Baht
|8.49
|8.64
|UAE Dirham
|77.55
|78.05
|British Pound Sterling
|385.25
|388.10
|United States Dollar
|284.75
|285.80