Search

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 19 July 2024

Web Desk
08:23 AM | 19 Jul, 2024
Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 19 July 2024
Source: File Photo

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 19, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 280.8 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 280.8
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Forex

08:23 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...

08:21 AM | 18 Jul, 2024

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - ...

08:22 AM | 17 Jul, 2024

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...

08:21 AM | 15 Jul, 2024

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today Open ...

08:23 AM | 14 Jul, 2024

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...

08:24 AM | 13 Jul, 2024

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today Open ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:31 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

New fare structure for Peshawar BRT announced; Check all details here

Gold & Silver

02:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Gold hits all-time high after Rs4,600 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 19 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 19, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 280.8 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 280.8
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: