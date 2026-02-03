Kazakhstan’s President lands in Pakistan on Historic Two-Day Visit

ISLAMABAD – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Pakistan today for two-day official visit in new era of strengthened ties between Islamabad and Astana.

At Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase, President Tokayev was given grand welcome by President Arif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Tokayev is accompanied by high-powered delegation of senior ministers and government officials, showing Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening strategic and economic partnerships with Pakistan.

During this high-stakes visit, Kazakh President will engage in crucial meetings with both President Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif. The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of sectors, culminating in the signing of multiple memorandums of understanding and agreements to further bilateral cooperation.

Diplomatic insiders say this visit could open new avenues for trade, investment, and strategic collaboration, marking it as one of the most significant Pakistan-Kazakhstan engagements in recent years.