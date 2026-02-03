Top Islamic body allows women to seek divorce after husband’s disappearance for 2 years

ISLAMABAD – The Islamic Ideological Council has proposed new guidelines regarding the annulment of marriage, allowing women to seek divorce if their husbands are missing for a period of two years.

Reports said the Council reviewed laws related to the dissolution of marriage and agreed in principle with the suggestions of the Gender Equality Committee.

The Council ruled that a woman could approach the court to seek annulment of her marriage if her husband has been absent for two years or has been incarcerated for three years.

Additionally, if a husband is unable to fulfill marital obligations due to health issues such as mental illness or cancer, the woman can file for divorce after waiting for one year.

This decision is seen as a step toward ensuring the protection of women’s rights, promoting gender equality, and providing legal avenues for women in cases where their marriages have become untenable due to the husband’s prolonged absence or incapacity.