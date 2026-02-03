Law Minister reveals Why Imran Khan was taken out of Adiala Jail at night

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was moved to hospital from jail and now Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar revealed in Senate that PTI founder was PIMS for an eye procedure at his own insistence.

Addressing the Senate, Tarar revealed that the required medical treatment could have been carried out at jail hospital, but PTI chief specifically requested to be taken to PIMS instead. The former premier also reportedly warned authorities that daytime transfer could spark law and order problems and advised that he be moved in the evening.

The revelation comes as tensions rise over secrecy surrounding Imran Khan’s treatment. PTI leaders have claimed that neither his family nor the party’s senior leadership was informed about the medical procedure, fueling allegations of deliberate concealment.

Adding to controversy, KP CM Sohail Afridi questioned standard of care provided at state run hospital, alleging that PIMS lacks qualified retina specialist, which raised serious concerns about quality of treatment given to the jailed PTI founder.

Seeking to quell speculation, Tarar told lawmakers that Imran Khan’s condition is stable and that the procedure was completed successfully. He clarified that the treatment involved an injection and not a surgical operation, stressing that no post-procedure complications were reported.

The law minister also pushed back against accusations of political victimization, saying that PM Shehbaz Sharif had not issued any directive to restrict Imran Khan’s access to doctors or medical care. According to Tarar, the prime minister remains committed to upholding human rights, even for political opponents.

The issue continues to spark heated debate in Pakistani politics, as Imran Khan’s health, prison conditions, and medical access remain under intense political and public scrutiny.