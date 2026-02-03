Usman Anwar notified as new DG FIA in latest reshuffle

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has officially appointed Dr. Usman Anwar as the new Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Dr. Usman Anwar, who was serving as the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab, took office in January 2023. However, as of yesterday, Rao Abdul Kareem has been appointed as the new IG Punjab, with the relevant notification also being released.

Rao Abdul Kareem, previously serving as the Additional IG of the Special Branch, will now lead the Punjab Police, while Raja Rafat Mukhtar has been assigned to the Narcotics Control Division.

The leadership transitions are part of the ongoing administrative changes within the provincial and federal law enforcement agencies.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has welcomed the appointment of Usman Anwar as DG FIA.

Dr Usman’s transformational leadership reshaped Punjab Police, setting new benchmarks in professionalism, reform, and public service. As he takes charge as DG FIA, a new era begins. With his vision and dynamism, the public will witness real, visible change in the coming months.… pic.twitter.com/Sucn7aH4xN — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) February 3, 2026

In a post on X, he wrote: “Dr Usman’s transformational leadership reshaped Punjab Police, setting new benchmarks in professionalism, reform, and public service”.

“As he takes charge as DG FIA, a new era begins. With his vision and dynamism, the public will witness real, visible change in the coming months. Best wishes for this critical national responsibility”.