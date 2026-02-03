This Basant, Yango Pakistan paints Lahore in colour with free rickshaw rides, and deliveries

With up to Rs200 subsidized on every ride and rickshaw courier delivery, nearly 80,000 free trips will roll out citywide. Yango Pakistan will also distribute 5,000 safety rods to partner motorcycle drivers in Lahore

Additionally, Yango Pakistan has made 3000 branded kites that customers can get a chance to win on their cargo, bike, rickshaw or car courier orders via Yango Delivery, starting 4 days before Basant.**

Partner drivers who choose to stay home during Basant will face no deductions or penalties.

LAHORE –After many years, Lahore is set to celebrate one of its most beloved festivals, Basant. Joining the festivities, Yango Pakistan is celebrating Basant by offering Lahoris free rickshaw rides and deliveries during 6–8 February 2026*. The initiative aims to spread the festive spirit across the city while making travel and deliveries safer and more convenient during the Basant celebrations. This also goes inline with the Government of Punjab’s efforts to ensure safety and wellbeing of citizens.

For three high-energy days of Basant, Yango-branded rickshaws will take over streets and public parks across Lahore. Bringing the festival to life, these rickshaws will offer free rides and deliveries via the Yango Super App, making the Basant more inclusive for friends, families, and kite enthusiasts, encouraging safer and more reliable and joyful movement across the city.

With up to Rs200 subsidized on every ride and rickshaw courier delivery, nearly 80,000 free trips will roll out citywide. More than just transport, these rickshaws become moving bursts of colour and nostalgia – a playful and accessible Lahori symbol that captures the true spirit of Basant.

To further ensure wellbeing and safety during the festivities, Yango Pakistan will distribute 5,000 safety rods to partner motorcycle drivers across Lahore. In addition, partner drivers who choose to stay home during Basant will face no deductions or penalties, reinforcing Yango’s commitment to putting driver safety first while celebrating responsibly.

In addition, Yango Pakistan has also made 3000 branded kites that customers in Lahore will be able to get a chance to win on their cargo, bike, rickshaw or car courier orders via Yango Delivery, starting 4 days before Basant.

Speaking about the initiative, Miral Sharif, Country Head at Yango Pakistan, added, “For Lahoris, Basant is more than a festival. It is an emotion, etched deeply into the heart of every citizen of the city. At Basant, Lahoris celebrate tradition with a spirit of openness and togetherness, regardless of class or creed. By making free rickshaw rides and deliveries available, we aim to help people connect and rejoice with one another across the city through easy mobility, while staying safe during those days.”

She further stated: “I want to use this opportunity to urge all the people celebrating Basant to be safe and responsible, and to ensure that our collective celebrations of such a joyous festival does not put the safety or our friends, families and thousands of commuters at risk.”

The free rickshaw rides and deliveries form part of Yango’s broader ‘people-first’ and ‘truly local’ approach. Through such initiatives, Yango aims to reinforce its commitment to offering safer, reliable and affordable services, especially during cultural experiences that matter most to the communities it serves.

*Please note that terms and conditions apply.

*Please note orders may face delay due to external factors like traffic, road closures, etc.

**Selection of random users who receive kites as gifts is at Yango discretion and subject to availability. No cash alternatives offered.