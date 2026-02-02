Basant 2026: Kite Flying banned in THESE Areas of Lahore

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore is all set to witness Basant 2026 after two decades of ban, but there is development for Lahoris as Kite Flying has been banned in over a dozen areas to protect flights.

To ensure smooth air travel, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights are now under strict protection as authorities issue urgent directives banning kite flying in over 15 areas surrounding Lahore Airport.

Residents of DHA, Nishat, Ali View Garden, Ali Pak, Nadraabad, Taj Bagh, and Canal Bank areas have been warned that kite flying will not be allowed this year. Punjab government further stressed that the bold step is part of coordinated talks between provincial and district authorities, aimed at ensuring the safe movement of aircraft.

Authorities confirmed that action under Section 144 will be taken against anyone violating the kite-flying ban. The Punjab government will soon issue an official notification, enforcing restrictions in key areas, including:

Defence: P, Q, R, and S Blocks

Bhata Chowk, Nishat, Ali View Garden, Ali Pak, Nadraabad, Taj Bagh, Joodeh Pul, Al-Faisal Town, and Canal Bank areas

Officials stressed that this is not just a temporary measure but a decisive action to prevent any risks to air traffic during Basant.

Meanwhile, the sporting world is also on edge: If India and Pakistan clash in the Super 12, semi-final, or final of the Cricket World Cup, questions loom over potential match boycotts, sparking debates and tensions among fans across the nation.