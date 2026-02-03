Gold prices increase by Rs24,000 in Pakistan after massive dip

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw a notable increase on Tuesday following a period of sharp declines in previous trading sessions.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs24,000, reaching Rs514,862. The price of a 10-gram gold bar also saw a significant rise, climbing by Rs20,576 to settle at Rs440,982.

This upward movement in domestic prices follows a strong recovery in the international gold market, where the precious metal gained $240, bringing its new rate to $4,916 per ounce.

Alongside gold, silver prices also saw an increase in Pakistan, with the per tola rate rising by Rs416 to reach Rs8,821.

Meanwhile, Pakistan saw a remarkable improvement in both exports and a reduction in imports and the trade deficit during January 2026, according to the latest trade statistics released by the Federal Bureau of Statistics.

The data revealed that Pakistan’s exports experienced an exceptional increase of 34.96% on a monthly basis, marking one of the most substantial improvements in recent years. On an annual basis, exports also rose by 3.73% in January 2026.

The total value of exports for January 2026 reached an encouraging $3.061 billion, a positive sign compared to previous months.

Experts attribute this growth to government policies, improvements in industrial activities, and increased demand for Pakistani products in global markets.

In addition to the boost in exports, imports also saw a reduction during the same period, contributing to a notable decrease in the overall trade deficit.