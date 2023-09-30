Search

ODI World Cup Updates

PCB approaches ICC as India reluctant to issue visas to cricket fans for World Cup 2023

05:49 PM | 30 Sep, 2023
PCB approaches ICC as India reluctant to issue visas to cricket fans for World Cup 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed concerns delay in issuances of visas to cricket fans and journalists by India for ODI World Cup 2023.

Reports said the board has written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in this regard. The PCB said the Indian authorities had not received the visa applications from fans and others yet, creating a state of confusion. 

It urged the ICC that concerns related to issuance of visas must be addressed, adding that steps must be taken for issuance of visas to spectators and journalist s at earliest.

The mega cricket event is all set to begin on October 5 while Pakistan will play their first match on Oct 6.

A day earlier, New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets with 38 balls remaining in the warm-up match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in the Indian city of Hyderabad on Friday.

Batting first, Pakistan set a 346-run target for New Zealand in 50 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. Chasing the target, New Zealand made the required runs in 43.4 overs at a loss of 5 wickets.

New Zealand beat Pakistan in ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up match

Facebook Comments

ODI World Cup Updates

12:59 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

World Cup 2023: Australia, Netherlands to lock horns in warm-up ...

10:42 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

India opt to bat against England but rain delays warm-up match - ...

09:32 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Zaka Ashraf thanks India for warm welcoming Pakistan's World Cup squad

06:25 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Two Pakistanis named in star-studded panel of commentators for World ...

02:53 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match live streaming ...

01:52 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Mutton Curry but No Beef: A look into Pakistan cricket team's food ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:35 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

Muslim man jailed for killing Christian girl who refused marriage proposal

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 30, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.05 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.3 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.24 40.64
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 30, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 30 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 205,600 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: