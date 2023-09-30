PCB approaches ICC as India reluctant to issue visas to cricket fans for World Cup 2023

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed concerns delay in issuances of visas to cricket fans and journalists by India for ODI World Cup 2023.

Reports said the board has written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in this regard. The PCB said the Indian authorities had not received the visa applications from fans and others yet, creating a state of confusion.

It urged the ICC that concerns related to issuance of visas must be addressed, adding that steps must be taken for issuance of visas to spectators and journalist s at earliest.

The mega cricket event is all set to begin on October 5 while Pakistan will play their first match on Oct 6.

A day earlier, New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets with 38 balls remaining in the warm-up match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in the Indian city of Hyderabad on Friday.

Batting first, Pakistan set a 346-run target for New Zealand in 50 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. Chasing the target, New Zealand made the required runs in 43.4 overs at a loss of 5 wickets.