Muslim man jailed for killing Christian girl who refused marriage proposal

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in the federal capital sentenced a Muslim man to jail for 25 years for killing a Christian girl, who had refused to marry him.

Sessions Judge Azam Khan pronounced the ruling, which was reserved after hearing arguments from both sides. Assistant District Public Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas represented the victim’s family in the case.

The convict identified as Shehzad had sent his family with a marriage proposal to the victim’s house. However, the parents of the 24-year-old girl refused the proposal due to difference in religion.

The suspect had been threatened the Christian girl for three to four months. After she did not agree, he shot her dead on November 30, 2023 in limits of Koral police station.

The judge said the prosecution had successfully proved the allegations against the suspect. Later, he jailed Shehzad for 25 years and acquitted three other suspects.