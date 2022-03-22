'Justice For Pooja Kumari' – Hindu girl killed for refusing marriage proposal in Sindh

09:24 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
'Justice For Pooja Kumari' – Hindu girl killed for refusing marriage proposal in Sindh
Source: Twitter
Share

SUKKUR – A man brutally killed a girl for turning down his marriage proposal in southeastern Pakistan’s province of Sindh.

Reports said that the accused, identified as Wahid Bux Lashari, wanted to marry Pooja Kumari, 18, after converting her to Islam.

On the day of incident, Lashari broke into Kumari’s house in Ghotki city of Sukkur district in an attempt to abduct her.

However, he got enraged after she showed resistance and opened fire on her, leaving the girl dead on the spot.

Police said that the prime suspect has been arrested and he had confessed to the murder of the Hindu girl.

Meanwhile, relatives of Pooja Kumari have staged protest on a road against the brutal murder and demanded stern action against the accused.

Social media users have also joined the protest as “#JusticeForPoojaKumar” has become a trend on Twitter.

A user wrote, “Until and unless government does not take stern action against the killers of Pooja Kumari another Pooja will be murdered brutally tomorrow. Murderers must be punished accordingly”.

More From This Category
PTI changes Islamabad rally venue from D-Chowk
11:17 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists ...
10:40 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Azerbaijan’s defence minister calls on PM Imran ...
09:51 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Pakistan Army Chief, Egyptian FM discuss regional ...
09:28 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Xi 'shocked', Imran sad over China plane crash
08:12 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Saudi, Chinese FMs land in Pakistan to attend OIC ...
07:44 PM | 21 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's latest video wins hearts
07:00 PM | 21 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr