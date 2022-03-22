Afghan FM Muttaqi to not attend OIC conference in Islamabad
Share
KABUL – The Taliban-led Afghan government has decided not to send its Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to attend the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, it emerged on Tuesday.
With the thematic focus on ‘Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development’, the two-day Ministerial Conference is all set to begin today (Tuesday). The OIC conference will coincide with the 75th Pakistan Day on March 23.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a keynote address at the inaugural session of the conference, which will be presided over by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
An official of Afghan foreign ministry told Dawn, "A ministry official named Muhammad Akbar Azeemi will lead the Taliban government's team at the moot in Islamabad,".
Muttaqi participated in the last OIC conference in Islamabad in December 2021, where he was missing in the group photo of the OIC foreign ministers.
The OIC members have yet not recognized the new government in Afghanistan and seat for the Afghan representative is still vacant.
PM Imran to deliver keynote address as OIC ... 09:32 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ...
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Afghan FM Muttaqi to not attend OIC conference in Islamabad09:56 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran to deliver keynote address as OIC foreign ministers' moot ...09:32 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
- 'Justice For Pooja Kumari' – Hindu girl killed for refusing ...09:24 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS, 3rd Test - Australia resume second day game on 232/209:00 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:22 AM | 22 Mar, 2022
- Supermodel Amna Babar reveals details about her divorce08:58 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- TikToker Sundal Khattak's bold photoshoot goes viral06:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic under fire in Pakistan over lingerie ad05:15 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022