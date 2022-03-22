Saudi FM Faisal calls on COAS Bajwa ahead of OIC moot
RAWALPINDI – Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.
Referring to OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers session, Gen Bajwa termed it a historic development for bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges vital for peace and stability.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
He specially appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.
