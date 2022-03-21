Saudi, Chinese FMs land in Pakistan to attend OIC moot
Web Desk
07:44 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Saudi, Chinese FMs land in Pakistan to attend OIC moot
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Pakistan on Monday to attend the 48th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers’ conference.

Upon arrival, the Foreign Minister of two brotherly countries were received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the country’s federal capital.

Earlier, the Pakistani Foreign Minister invited the Chinese counterpart to attend the moot as a special guest, a rare move to accord this opportunity to a leader from a non-OIC state.

Chinese dignitary will attend the Pakistan Day parade, where he will witness a special performance of China-made modern fighter jets J-10C and will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi.

Meanwhile, the OIC conference as a special guest as the conference is set to start from March 22. At least 48 foreign ministers from the 57-nation OIC have so far confirmed their participation.

OIC chief arrives in Pakistan for 48th CFM session 06:57 PM | 21 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha has arrived in ...

Earlier in the day, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha has arrived in Islamabad to attend the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

.

More From This Category
Xi 'shocked', Imran sad over China plane crash
08:12 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Prisoners in Punjab granted 90-day remission on ...
07:28 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
OIC chief arrives in Pakistan for 48th CFM session
06:57 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Supreme Court forms larger bench for ...
04:52 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Pakistan women win first ICC World Cup match ...
03:02 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood appointed vice chief of ...
02:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Sundal Khattak's bold photoshoot goes viral
06:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr