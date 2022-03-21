Saudi, Chinese FMs land in Pakistan to attend OIC moot
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Pakistan on Monday to attend the 48th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers’ conference.
Upon arrival, the Foreign Minister of two brotherly countries were received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the country’s federal capital.
Earlier, the Pakistani Foreign Minister invited the Chinese counterpart to attend the moot as a special guest, a rare move to accord this opportunity to a leader from a non-OIC state.
Chinese dignitary will attend the Pakistan Day parade, where he will witness a special performance of China-made modern fighter jets J-10C and will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi.
Meanwhile, the OIC conference as a special guest as the conference is set to start from March 22. At least 48 foreign ministers from the 57-nation OIC have so far confirmed their participation.
OIC chief arrives in Pakistan for 48th CFM session 06:57 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha has arrived in ...
Earlier in the day, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha has arrived in Islamabad to attend the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.
