Tower 21 Polo Super League: Remington Stars record victory 
Web Desk
08:24 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Tower 21 Polo Super League: Remington Stars record victory 
Share

LAHORE – Remington Stars recorded another victory in the Tower 21 Polo Super League when they routed ZS Lions by 7½-3 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.  

Bilal Hayat Noon was in sublime form as played superb polo and contributed with fabulous four goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan equally played well and hammered a hat-trick of goals for Remington Stars, who had a half goal handicap advantage. For ZS Lions, Lt Col Omer Minhas banged in a brace and Zuraiz Shahzad scored one goal.  

Remington Stars, who are on the top of the points tables, started the day well and fired in a field goal to gain 1-0 lead in the first chukker. They started the second chukker with by converting another goal to have 2-0 lead while ZS Lions struck one to reduce the margin to 2-1 but Remington Stars finished the second chukker by scoring one more to take 3-1 lead. The chukker was evenly poised as both the teams converted one goal each to make it 4-2.  

The fourth and last chukker was dominated by Remington Stars, who had a half goal handicap advantage, as they hammered a hat-trick of goals against one by ZS Lions to win the match by 7½-3. On Tuesday (March 22, 2022), the only match will be played between Platinum Homes Tigers and Zacky Reapers at 4:30 pm.

More From This Category
Junior National Tennis championship commences 
08:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
PITB Incubation Wing Hosts National Startup Expo
05:45 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Pakistan women win first ICC World Cup match ...
03:02 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS: Pakistan restrict Australia at 232/5 on ...
05:44 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Babar Azam 'over the moon' ahead of first match ...
04:38 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Wisden ranks Babar Azam's 196 against Australia ...
09:38 AM | 20 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Sundal Khattak's bold photoshoot goes viral
06:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr