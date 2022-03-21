Tower 21 Polo Super League: Remington Stars record victory 

LAHORE – Remington Stars recorded another victory in the Tower 21 Polo Super League when they routed ZS Lions by 7½-3 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.

Bilal Hayat Noon was in sublime form as played superb polo and contributed with fabulous four goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan equally played well and hammered a hat-trick of goals for Remington Stars, who had a half goal handicap advantage. For ZS Lions, Lt Col Omer Minhas banged in a brace and Zuraiz Shahzad scored one goal.

Remington Stars, who are on the top of the points tables, started the day well and fired in a field goal to gain 1-0 lead in the first chukker. They started the second chukker with by converting another goal to have 2-0 lead while ZS Lions struck one to reduce the margin to 2-1 but Remington Stars finished the second chukker by scoring one more to take 3-1 lead. The chukker was evenly poised as both the teams converted one goal each to make it 4-2.

The fourth and last chukker was dominated by Remington Stars, who had a half goal handicap advantage, as they hammered a hat-trick of goals against one by ZS Lions to win the match by 7½-3. On Tuesday (March 22, 2022), the only match will be played between Platinum Homes Tigers and Zacky Reapers at 4:30 pm.