Xi 'shocked', Imran sad over China plane crash

08:12 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief as a Chinese passenger plane carrying 132 people crashed in southern China.

In a social media post on Twitter, the premier said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the plane crash. “We share the grief of our Chinese brothers and sisters and convey our deepest condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families,” the caption reads.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for all efforts towards the rescue and to find out the cause of the accident at the earliest. “We are shocked to learn of the China Eastern U5735 accident,” he said.

The Chinese state broadcaster said the crash caused a mountain fire which was later doused while there was no word on the cause of the crash of the plane. The number of the deceased person is still unknown as investigations are underway.

The ill-fated aircraft departed from the city of Kunming to the southern hub of Guangzhou. It lost contact over Wuzhou in the Guangxi region afternoon, Chinse Civil Aviation Administration said.

Some reports claimed that the plane was completely disintegrated while it caused ablaze which burned down nearby trees.

