PDM pressuring army to topple democratic government: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties, was exerting pressure on army to send the elected government packing.

Referring to opposition leaders’ statements against top army leadership, he said that the PDM with such tactics wanted a conflict within army, adding that the same had been happened in the past.

In an interview with a private news channel, the cricketer-turned-politician said that the army was tolerating their statements as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was a sagacious person.

He said: “I am fully satisfied with army chief and DG ISI”.

Responding to PDM’s warning of holding long march if PM does not resign, he said that time will tell who tenders resignation.

“Will think about my resignation if PDM spends a week in long march,” he said, besides boasting: “I am long march specialist”.

He said that it would be better for Pakistan if opposition resign from the parliament.

Reiterating his stance, the premier said that he will not give nay NRO-like concession to opposition, adding that the PTI government had not made any case against them.

“Both PPP and PML-N made cases against each other,” he said.

The premier said that it will be tantamount to play with the future of Pakistan if NRO is given to the opposition parties. He said that both Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were struggling to save the corruption of their fathers.

Responding to a question about early Senate elections, he said that the sitting government can call elections at any time.

He added that there is no need for an amendment to the Constitution for open voting in the Senate elections.

The prime minister said that the government will move the Supreme Court for interpretation of Constitution in this regard.