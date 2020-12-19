Pakistanis to get first CNIC free of cost within 2 weeks
Web Desk
10:14 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
Pakistanis to get first CNIC free of cost within 2 weeks
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will provide the first Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) free of cost within two weeks.

The Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed while speaking to the media at NADRA Headquarters on Friday announced the issuance of free CNIC for all Pakistanis. He also mentioned the timeframe which is shortened to fifteen days instead of fourty days.

Rasheed also stated to open fifty new NADRA centers across Pakistan to serve the public. Offices of passport and ID cards will be opened in all the embassies of Pakistan, which will be administered by NADRA and supported by the Foreign Office.

PM Imran launches Sehat Sahulat Programme in Azad ... 06:12 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for Azad Jammu and Kashmir at a ceremony ...

The Interior Minister said the number of NADRA mobile vans will also be increased to three hundred to ease the far residing people.

PTI government is fully committed to deal with all concerns of overseas Pakistanis as well, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed inaugurates first-ever open-air ... 09:39 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday inaugurated the first-ever open-air/drive-in cinema ...

More From This Category
PM Imran's adviser for religious affairs Tahir ...
11:36 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
'Why would any Pakistani official go to Israel ...
12:00 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
Asad Umar contracts coronavirus
11:41 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
PDM pressuring army to topple democratic ...
10:27 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Pakistan approves hike in power tariff to restart ...
10:10 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Pawan Singh Arora removed as PRO to Punjab ...
09:53 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch Hina Khawaja Bayat dancing at her daughter’s wedding
08:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr