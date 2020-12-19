Pakistanis to get first CNIC free of cost within 2 weeks

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will provide the first Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) free of cost within two weeks.

The Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed while speaking to the media at NADRA Headquarters on Friday announced the issuance of free CNIC for all Pakistanis. He also mentioned the timeframe which is shortened to fifteen days instead of fourty days.

Rasheed also stated to open fifty new NADRA centers across Pakistan to serve the public. Offices of passport and ID cards will be opened in all the embassies of Pakistan, which will be administered by NADRA and supported by the Foreign Office.

PM Imran launches Sehat Sahulat Programme in Azad ... 06:12 PM | 18 Dec, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for Azad Jammu and Kashmir at a ceremony ...

The Interior Minister said the number of NADRA mobile vans will also be increased to three hundred to ease the far residing people.

PTI government is fully committed to deal with all concerns of overseas Pakistanis as well, he added.