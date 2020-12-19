Pakistanis to get first CNIC free of cost within 2 weeks
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will provide the first Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) free of cost within two weeks.
The Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed while speaking to the media at NADRA Headquarters on Friday announced the issuance of free CNIC for all Pakistanis. He also mentioned the timeframe which is shortened to fifteen days instead of fourty days.
Rasheed also stated to open fifty new NADRA centers across Pakistan to serve the public. Offices of passport and ID cards will be opened in all the embassies of Pakistan, which will be administered by NADRA and supported by the Foreign Office.
PM Imran launches Sehat Sahulat Programme in Azad ... 06:12 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for Azad Jammu and Kashmir at a ceremony ...
The Interior Minister said the number of NADRA mobile vans will also be increased to three hundred to ease the far residing people.
PTI government is fully committed to deal with all concerns of overseas Pakistanis as well, he added.
Sheikh Rasheed inaugurates first-ever open-air ... 09:39 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday inaugurated the first-ever open-air/drive-in cinema ...
- Flight attendants advised wearing diapers to avoid coronavirus spread12:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- PM Imran's adviser for religious affairs Tahir Ashrafi appears on ...11:36 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Undefeated UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov named BBC 'World Sport ...10:53 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Pakistanis to get first CNIC free of cost within 2 weeks10:14 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan reports 3,179 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 8709:36 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Imran Abbas praises Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey and he acknowledges09:23 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Meet Nawal Haider Butt – first ever Pakistani member of Quill and ...10:56 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Hyper-realistic face masks are the new trend in Japan07:13 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020