100 Japanese companies keen to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari met with Japanese ambassador to Pakistan, Kininori Matsuda to discuss the export of Pakistani IT Engineers in Japan, said a press release on Saturday.

“Following the Pak-Japan Skilled Workforce Agreement, more than 100 major Japanese IT companies, including NEC Corporation, Mac, Sankyo, and Orix Japan, have approached the Pakistani Embassy in Japan,” the statement said.

According to Japan’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, by 2030, Japan will face a shortage of 800,000 IT engineers. They further said that after the COVID-19 situation subsides, more than 500 Japanese IT companies will come to Pakistan.

The meeting was followed by a video conference held with the Japanese IT Companies association.

In this regard, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari met with Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kinnori Matsuda to discuss the export of Pakistani IT engineers to Japan.#ITEngineer #ZulfiBukhari @sayedzbukhari — APBF Pakistan (@apbfpk) December 19, 2020

Officials from the ministry of foreign affairs, ministry of information technology, Pakistan Software House association and embassies of both countries participated in the meeting.

Zulfi said that he hopes that in 2021, the ministry will pave the way for Pakistani IT engineers to work in Japan and Japanese IT companies would also be welcomed to set up training centers in Pakistan.