Sheikh Rasheed inaugurates first-ever open-air cinema in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday inaugurated the first-ever open-air/drive-in cinema at F-9 Park the federal capital.

The first drive-in cinema was inaugurated in the federal capital in collaboration with Jazz and Capital Development Authority (CDA), which would provide a recreational activity to Islooities during the times of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to congratulate Jazz, Activemedia, and CDA on bringing back a retro favorite to provide the masses entertainment during the new normal,” said Sheikh Rashid during the inauguration.

He asked the management to charge only Rs50 per vehicle.

Drive-in cinemas have the advantages of in-person viewing while staying in the comfort, privacy, and safety of your own vehicle.

The minister said that the CDA has started improving all public parks in the capital. Park was also being set up in the Minister Enclave, he added.