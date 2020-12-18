Sheikh Rasheed inaugurates first-ever open-air cinema in Islamabad
Share
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday inaugurated the first-ever open-air/drive-in cinema at F-9 Park the federal capital.
The first drive-in cinema was inaugurated in the federal capital in collaboration with Jazz and Capital Development Authority (CDA), which would provide a recreational activity to Islooities during the times of the coronavirus pandemic.
Islamabad to get first open-air cinema next week 04:46 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to launch an open-air cinema in the federal ...
“I would like to congratulate Jazz, Activemedia, and CDA on bringing back a retro favorite to provide the masses entertainment during the new normal,” said Sheikh Rashid during the inauguration.
He asked the management to charge only Rs50 per vehicle.
Drive-in cinemas have the advantages of in-person viewing while staying in the comfort, privacy, and safety of your own vehicle.
Islamabad plans open-air cinema for safe ... 09:26 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials are planning to build an outdoor cinema in the ...
The minister said that the CDA has started improving all public parks in the capital. Park was also being set up in the Minister Enclave, he added.
- Pawan Singh Arora removed as PRO to Punjab Governor09:53 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Sheikh Rasheed inaugurates first-ever open-air cinema in Islamabad09:39 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
-
- US Vice President gets Covid-19 vaccine on live television09:13 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Four terrorists including key militant commander arrested in Peshawar09:00 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
-
- Hyper-realistic face masks are the new trend in Japan07:13 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Babies born to Covid-19 mothers have antibodies08:15 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020