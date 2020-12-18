Pawan Singh Arora removed as PRO to Punjab Governor

LAHORE – The provincial government has replaced Pawan Singh Arora with Lala Rukh Naz as the Public Relations Officer to Punjab Governor, according to a notification on Friday.

Arora, a BS-17 officer, has been posted as Information Officer in DGPR HQ Office, Lahore.

He became the first Sikh PRO to Governor Chaudhary Sawar in January Last year. He had previously worked as district information officer, Nankana Sahib.

Born on April 12, 1989, Singh was previously Information Officer at Directorate General Public Relations Punjab.

The 29-year-old has also worked as content writer at a leading advertising agency, Message Communications, and as a professional actor at Ajoka Theater in the past.

Singh has also been a radio broadcaster at Daily Nai Baat, Apna FM Network, and Mast FM 103.