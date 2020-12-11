Islamabad to get first open-air cinema next week

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to launch an open-air cinema in the federal capital next week.

The open-air cinema also known as drive-in cinema will be launched as a result of a collaboration between telecom company Jazz, CDA, and the Active Marketing Agency, it was announced during a joint news conference in the federal capital the other day.

It will be inaugurated on the 18th of this month.

The outdoor cinema will be set up in the Parade ground along the Islamabad highway and will be open for the public.

If this project proves to be a success, similar implementations will be launched in major cities including Lahore and Karachi in an attempt to set up four drive-in cinemas nationwide.

It will provide a safe environment for the public to enjoy during Covid-19.