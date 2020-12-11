Islamabad to get first open-air cinema next week
Web Desk
04:46 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Islamabad to get first open-air cinema next week
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to launch an open-air cinema in the federal capital next week.

The open-air cinema also known as drive-in cinema will be launched as a result of a collaboration between telecom company Jazz, CDA, and the Active Marketing Agency, it was announced during a joint news conference in the federal capital the other day.

It will be inaugurated on the 18th of this month.

The outdoor cinema will be set up in the Parade ground along the Islamabad highway and will be open for the public.

If this project proves to be a success, similar implementations will be launched in major cities including Lahore and Karachi in an attempt to set up four drive-in cinemas nationwide.

It will provide a safe environment for the public to enjoy during Covid-19.

Islamabad plans open-air cinema for safe ... 09:26 PM | 28 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials are planning to build an outdoor cinema in the ...

More From This Category
'Ertugrul' willing to work in Pakistani dramas
03:06 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19 ...
01:30 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Nadia Khan reportedly engaged for the third time
10:47 AM | 11 Dec, 2020
Behroze Sabzwari recovers from Covid-19 infection
05:00 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 2020
02:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
'Ertugrul' arrives in Pakistan on short visit
02:33 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Ertugrul' willing to work in Pakistani dramas
03:06 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr