UK sanctions Rao Anwar over human rights violations

LONDON – UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused Ahmad Anwar Khan aka Rao Anwar, the former senior superintendent of police in Malir District, Pakistan, of overseeing "aggressive practices" resulting in the deaths of more than 400 people.

He is now facing sanctions by The Kingdom, the BBC reported.

He is known as the "encounter specialist" of the Sindh Police because of his extrajudicial encounter killings. It is alleged that he carried out at least 444 killings in alleged encounters between 2011 and 2018. After the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, Anwar was suspended from his post on January 20, 2018.

On December 10, 2019, Anwar was blacklisted by the United States Department of the Treasury for his atrocities during his tenure, including the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The UK has imposed sanctions on 10 politicians and others accused of human rights breaches in Russia, Venezuela, The Gambia and Pakistan.

Travel bans and asset freezes are being placed on three people in Russia accused of torture and other acts against LGBTQ people in Chechnya.

In Venezuela, sanctions are also being imposed on senior security figures.

Ex-Gambian President Yahya Jammeh is being penalised for the killings of protesters and minority groups.

He said the punishments - which coincide with International Human Rights Day - would "send a clear message to human rights violators that the UK will hold them to account".

During the summer, the UK imposed sanctions on 49 people behind "notorious" human rights abuses.