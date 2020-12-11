India excluded from Pakistan's Future Tours Programme
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced its plans for their upcoming Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle of 2023-2027 and the board is not looking for a series with India as reported by a local media outlet.
It seems like millions of cricketing fans will now be deprived to see arch-rivals Pakistan and India competing against each other in a series but they can still play matches in ICC Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Asia Cup.
The neighbouring country will not be awarded any media rights as well, the Geo News reported.
There has been no bilateral series between the two traditional rivals since 2007.
South Africa announce first Pakistan tour in 14 ... 06:34 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday that Proteas will travel to Pakistan early next ...
- Rallies banned in Islamabad as PDM plans long march07:41 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Butt Karahi sealed after Maryam dines in at Lahore's famous restaurant07:34 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan slams India for systematic tactic of mass propaganda campaign07:16 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan Navy wins National Sailing Race Championship 202006:54 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- India excluded from Pakistan's Future Tours Programme06:25 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19 infection01:30 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Feroze Khan's latest post casts further doubts on his 'separation' ...11:11 AM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Nadia Khan reportedly engaged for the third time10:47 AM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020