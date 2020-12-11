Pakistan slams India for systematic tactic of mass propaganda campaign
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Friday condemned India for its systematic tactic of mass propaganda campaign against Pakistan.
Addressing a press conference regarding a report released by EU DisinfoLab on India-backed network of fake NGOs and news websites, he said that India conducted subversive activities in clear violations of international law. He added that such actions should be raised at international level.
He said Pakistan would pursue proactive policy and would convey its narrative and stance to every possible forum.
The special assistant said our paradigm was based on economic security and peace while India was pursuing the agenda to undermine Pakistan.
He vowed that all such hybrid war tactics of India would be foiled.
The latest research report "Indian Chronicles" by the DisinfoLab shows how India created fake websites, NGO and impersonated dead people to tarnish reputation of Pakistan through ill-intended propaganda.
It also shows a massive 15-year influence operation successfully targeted the EU & UN with 750+ fake local media and 10+ zombie-NGOs.
EU Disinfo Lab tweeted that “Indian Chronicles’ key objective is to undermine Pakistan internationally. To do so, they resurrected dead NGOs at the UN. They impersonated the EU. They laundered content produced by fake media to real media - and reached millions in South-Asia & across the world.”
