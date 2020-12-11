Butt Karahi sealed after Maryam dines in at Lahore's famous restaurant
Web Desk
07:34 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Butt Karahi sealed after Maryam dines in at Lahore's famous restaurant
Share

LAHORE – Famous Butt Karahi restaurant at Lakshmi Chowk has been sealed a day after Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz and party workers had a feast after a day-long rally in Punjab capital.

Maryam had shared a video of herself enjoying the Karahi with her secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb and other PMLN leaders.

On Friday, she took to Twitter to share the screenshots of news about the restaurant getting shut down.

The Opposition leader believes the government is "shaken up" with her "street agitation". 

Dining-in has been banned at Lahore restaurants and they are allowed to operate for takeaways and deliveries only.

Five cases have been registered against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and 200 party workers for violating the coronavirus SOPs during her rally in Lahore.

Maryam has been named in two cases.

Two cases have been registered at the Gawalmandi police station, and one each at the Mazang police station, Ichhra police station, and Lohari Gate police station.

Maryam led a rally in Lahore on Thursday to gather support for the upcoming rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PDM is expected to hold its last anti-government rally in Lahore on December 13. The Lahore administration has, however, denied the alliance permission to hold the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 3,047 fresh cases, 50 ... 09:16 AM | 11 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday has recorded 50 deaths and 3,047 new cases due to the novel coronavirus in the ...

More From This Category
Rallies banned in Islamabad as PDM plans long ...
07:41 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Pakistan slams India for systematic tactic of ...
07:16 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
India excluded from Pakistan's Future Tours ...
06:25 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Pakistan's remittances cross US$2 billion for ...
04:19 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Pakistan urges UN to probe EU DisinfoLab report ...
05:28 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
UK sanctions Rao Anwar over human rights ...
05:41 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig's sister ties the knot
06:38 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr