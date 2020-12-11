Butt Karahi sealed after Maryam dines in at Lahore's famous restaurant

LAHORE – Famous Butt Karahi restaurant at Lakshmi Chowk has been sealed a day after Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz and party workers had a feast after a day-long rally in Punjab capital.

Maryam had shared a video of herself enjoying the Karahi with her secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb and other PMLN leaders.

Kamaal karahi thi 👏 https://t.co/FqYjKRbQUA — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 10, 2020

On Friday, she took to Twitter to share the screenshots of news about the restaurant getting shut down.

“حکومت بوکھلا گئی” ! توبہ ! pic.twitter.com/ptebhdFXNp — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 11, 2020

The Opposition leader believes the government is "shaken up" with her "street agitation".

Dining-in has been banned at Lahore restaurants and they are allowed to operate for takeaways and deliveries only.

Five cases have been registered against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and 200 party workers for violating the coronavirus SOPs during her rally in Lahore.

Maryam has been named in two cases.

Two cases have been registered at the Gawalmandi police station, and one each at the Mazang police station, Ichhra police station, and Lohari Gate police station.

Maryam led a rally in Lahore on Thursday to gather support for the upcoming rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PDM is expected to hold its last anti-government rally in Lahore on December 13. The Lahore administration has, however, denied the alliance permission to hold the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.