Aima Baig's sister ties the knot
Aima Baig’s sister Komal Baig has tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The event was kept private with close family and friends in attendance.
The 25-year-old danced her heart out on her sister's wedding. Donning a gorgeous white outfit, Aima looked stunning while Komal made a beautiful Mayoun bride in a coral ghagra choli.
Grooving to Bollywood numbers, her dance video went viral on social media platforms. Comments poured as fans swooned over the Item Number singer's dance moves.
After the dance performances, the Baazi singer entertained the guests with her melodious voice. Here are some clicks of the bride and groom:
The rising star, Aima Baig has amassed a huge fan base in a short time span. The Kaif O Suroor starlet is famous for her distinctive style of singing. Baig has sung many famous songs for Pakistani films such as Kaif o Suroor, Kalabaaz Dil, Baazi, Malang and many more.
