Aima Baig confirms that she’s dating Shahbaz Shigri

Making your relationship official really is a milestone. It means you're serious enough about your significant other that you want the entire world to see — and when it comes to celebrities, it really is the whole world.

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri have been quite public about their adoration for each other for quite sometime now.

They have been the talk of the town ever since they were spotted together on social media and award functions.

And now, the singer has finally confirmed that she is indeed dating Shahbaz.

The two stars have been seen together multiple times however, neither have commented on the rumours that are flying around regarding the two dating. Until now.

During a recent interview with Nida Yasir, Aima responded to all the speculation. "The rumours that have been abuzz, I can only say that they are true. We vibe really well," the singer revealed.

The host then straight up asked if Shahbaz officially proposal her? "Oh, proposal?" Aima chuckled, "I think this had a bit more to do with being someone's crush."

Are the wedding bells ringing any time soon? Aima added, "Let me grow up a little more, then!"

