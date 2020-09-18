'The Batman' filming resumes following shutdown over Robert Pattinson's Covid diagnosis

02:36 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
'The Batman' filming resumes following shutdown over Robert Pattinson's Covid diagnosis
“The Batman” is headed back to work.

Robert Pattinson is back in action again after his positive COVID-19 test brought production on the comic book movie to a halt, reported Variety.

“Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

“The Batman”, which is expected to release in  Oct. 1, 2021, began filming earlier this month in London after it shut down in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the closure of productions worldwide.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the project  also stars  Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon,Colin Farrell, John Turturro,, and Peter Sarsgaard.

