04:20 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
Nida Yasir apologizes after receiving backlash
Nida Yasir received intense backlash recently for hosting a controversial segment on her morning show featuring the parents of Marwah, the 5 year old girl who was raped and murdered earlier this month.

Snippets from the interview went viral on social media where Nida asked multiple questions that forced the mourning parents to describe the heart-wrentching details of Marwah’s last moments.

Consequently, #BanNidaYasir started trending on Twitter with netizens slamming the host for being insensitive and chasing ratings.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram handle, the actress has now apologised for hurting public sentiments. "First of all I would like to apologise. If I have said or asked anything inappropriate be it intentionally or unintentionally, I ask for your forgiveness," she said.

She also clarified that she didn’t invite Marwah’s parents to her show, but instead they reached out to her team through some NGO for “media support”

 “My morning show is for entertaining the audience, but for this special episode, I dropped all my pre-planned episodes of the show and made sure that the message reaches the concerned authorities,” she added.

She concluded her message by explaining how the victim’s family is grateful for her effort. "You will not believe it but two days after my show, Marwah’s rapist was caught. Her family is very grateful to me. They are poor people and were in a dire state before they got some financial support because of our show,” said Yasir.

