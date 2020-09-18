Sajal Aly exudes major traditional vibes in latest photo and fans are in love
Actor Sajal Aly not only rules the showbiz industry with her acting prowess, but her sense of style is always on point and source of fashion inspiration for many. From traditional looks to inspirational #OOTD's, Sajal has always carried herself with utmost style and elegance.
The starlet rocked a vivacious traditional ensemble in her latest photo.
Donning a white shalwar kameez, with a printed sleeveless jacket and a vibrant dupatta, Sajal looked like a vision.
Her post has garnered thousands of likes within no time and fans flooded the comment section with love for the actress.
On the work front, Sajal Ali was last seen in ‘Alif', opposite Hamza Ali Abbasi and ‘Yeh Dil Mera’ with Ahad Raza Mir.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more updates!
