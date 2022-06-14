Ramsha Khan opens up about her marriage plans
Pakistani actress Ramsha Khan has talked about her marriage plans in a recent interview.
In her interview with journalist Maliha Rehman, she said that she had reconsidered her marriage decision. She said, “Two years ago, I said in an interview that I will get married within two years but now I would like to readjust my statement!, I think that I’m just evolving with time. I am enjoying my life, career, friends and family.”
Ramsha is a gorgeous, talented and a phenomenal actress. She started her career from film Thora Jee Le. She has appeared in numerous popular drama serials including Mah-e-Tamaam, Khud Parast, Kaisa Hai Naseeba, Shahrukh ki Saliyaan, Shehnai, Ishqiya, Hum Tum & Sinf-e-Aahan.
