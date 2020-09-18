Here is list of top 10 tax-paying Pakistani parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday released a tax directory of lawmakers for the year 2018 with former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as a highest taxpayer.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi paid Rs241,329,362 during the period under review.

Here is the list of top ten highest-taxpayers;

As per the directory, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid Rs282,449 in wake of taxes, while former president Asif Ali Zardari paid Rs2,891,455.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari paid Rs294,117 during tax year 2018, while leaders of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif paid Rs9,730,545.