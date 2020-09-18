Pakistan turns down India’s call for allowing Queen’s Counsel in Jadhav case
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:09 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
Pakistan turns down India’s call for allowing Queen’s Counsel in Jadhav case
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected any possibility to allow a Queen’s Counsel by India to represent its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, currently on a death-row in Pakistan.

“Allowing a Queen’s Counsel for Jadhav is out of question as only a lawyer with license to practice in Pakistan can appear before the court,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudri said at a press briefing here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

India has recently called for appointment of a Queen’s Counsel or an Indian lawyer in the case of serving navy Commander Jadhav pending with the Islamabad High Court for review and reconsideration following the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 and was handed over death sentence by a military court after his confession of involvement in terrorist activities.

In Jadhav’s case in ICJ – the top judicial organ of United Nations – the Queen’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi and Harish Salve represented Pakistan and India, respectively.

A Queen’s Counsel is a barrister or advocate, appointed as Counsel to the United Kingdom’s Crown on the recommendation of the Lord Chancellor.

The FO Spokesperson said India was consistently making efforts to evade the Jadhav case.

Pakistan had already given “uninterrupted and unimpeded” consular access to Jadhav and was ready to extend the same in future as well, he said.

More From This Category
Two troops martyred in Miranshah operation
11:54 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Suzuki likely to unveil 9th Generation Alto this ...
11:48 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir intensified efforts ...
09:57 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
PAMI elects Prof Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman as new ...
08:50 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Nawaz Sharif finally joins Twitter to stay ...
07:53 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Three public, private schools sealed in Punjab ...
07:21 PM | 19 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I learnt how to ride a bike for 'Quaid e Azam Zindabad': Mahira Khan
06:11 PM | 19 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr