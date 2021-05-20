Video of Deepika dancing in rain goes viral

Indian actress Deepika Singh Goyal faced severe backlash after her video of dancing in rain went viral on social media.

The beautiful Bollywood actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video. In the video, Deepika can be seen enjoying dancing in the rain. People trolled the actress as cyclone Tauktae made landfall on the Gujarat coast, leaving 13 dead in its wake, the neighbouring state of Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, also witnessed the effects of the cyclone.

Deepika, known for her role in ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, posted the video with a caption, “Bola tha na life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s learning to dance in the rain.”

Deepika also did a photoshoot amid broken trees in Mumbai. She posed in trees which were knocked down by Cyclone TaukTae.

Captioning the photoshoot, she wrote, “You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself, embrace the nature and it’s gloomy moods because the storm will pass. Ps: This tree fell right outside my house nobody got hurt, but while putting it away from my door, Rohit and I managed to take few pictures to remember the #cyclonetauktae!.”