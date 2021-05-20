K-2 – PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan’s first 1,100 MWs nuclear power plant tomorrow

05:34 PM | 20 May, 2021
K-2 – PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan's first 1,100 MWs nuclear power plant tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to inaugurate the 1,100-megawatt Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) tomorrow (Friday), announced Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the PM’s aide said that the power plant will start providing electricity to the national grid soon after the inauguration.

Saying it is for the first time in 60 years that a nuclear plant is being installed in Pakistan as previously the K-1 plant was set up in the 1960s, Gill said that China helped the country in the new project.  

The inauguration of the plant will also mark the 70th anniversary of the Pakistan-China friendship, the special assistant said, adding 2021 marks the 30th year of nuclear cooperation between Pakistan and China.

In March this year, the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) had announced that it would connect the K-2 to the national grid for cost-effective and reliable electricity to facilitate consumers.

K-2 is the first Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Pakistan with a generation capacity of 1,100MWs and its addition to the national grid will surely help improve the economy.

