Humaima Malick reveals some facts about The Legend of Maula Jatt

Lollywood diva Humaima Malick is enjoying the success of her latest project, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

The 34-year-old actress gave some juicy bits into the work and dedication the entire cast had put into the Bilal Lashari directorial.

The Ishq Junoon Deewangi diva revealed that German experts trained her in swordfight and horse riding. She said that designers including Zara Shahjaan were consulted on the costumes. For makeup on the sets, makeup artists were professionally trained by international trainers.

The Bol actress said the star cast was also taught javelin throw prior to the film's production.

The Barish Ke Ansoo star suggested that the antagonist of The Legend of Maula Jatt — Noori Natt — had one weakness, which was his love interest played by Malick.

On the work front, Malick returned to the screen after a hiatus of five years. She was last seen in Arth 2.