'Pakistan will have no future if thieves continue to get NROs,' Imran Khan tells supporters in Karachi

KARACHI – The 'reign of robbers' in Sindh must come to an end, ousted prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday in a veiled reference to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which is ruling the province.

Speaking in Karachi where he arrived to mobilise his party's workers for the upcoming anti-government march, Khan said his party would form government in the Centre as well as in Sindh after the next general elections.

"Sindh's resources are stolen, and they are siphoned out of the country," the PTI chairman said.

At a recent public gathering, the PTI chairman had told his workers to be ready as he could give the call for the anti-government march any time.

On Friday, Khan urged Karachi's youth to come forward and partake in politics as political movements in the early days would begin from the metropolis.

Khan said, "Had there not been violence in Karachi, it would have progressed more than Dubai". He vowed that now things would change for the port city as "no power" could stop his party from getting its mayor elected in the upcoming local body elections.

"After the local body elections, we will win the general elections," he said.

The PTI chairman said the incumbent government, which came into power through a "foreign conspiracy", would not remain in office for long. "My nation has stood up for its future," he said.

Seperately, speaking to lawyers in the Sindh capital, the former prime minister said the nation was facing a "decisive time". If "big thieves" keep getting NROs, the country would have no future, he said.

He said that lawyers understand the need for rule of law and that is why they should support his cause.

"Powerful people steal money and launder it abroad. This is why I am waging jihad and I want all of you to support me," Khan said.